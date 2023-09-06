The Chicago Cubs made a surprising roster move on Wednesday. Just days after calling up former All-Star pitcher Shane Greene, Chicago reportedly designated him for assignment Wednesday, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. LHP Luke Little was promoted to the big league club in a corresponding move.

Greene was an All-Star in 2019 with the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old has previously pitched for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Tigers and Cubs. He began his career as a starting pitcher but later transitioned to the bullpen. Greene ended up making his first and only All-Star appearance as a reliever in 2019 with Detroit, pitching to a 1.18 ERA that season before getting traded to the Braves.

After pitching well in 2020, Greene has struggled to replicate his success and stay healthy. He appeared in a total of just two games during the 2022 season. However, he was trying to return as a starting pitcher with the Cubs, working in the rotation in the minor leagues this season. He performed well and earned a promotion only to be designated for assignment a few days later. Greene pitched in one inning with Chicago, striking out one and not allowing a run.

It's unclear what the future holds for Greene. He's likely nearing the end of his career, but a team could still take a chance on him next season. The question is whether he will be a starter or reliever. Either way, given his respectable track record, it would not be surprising to see Greene on a big league roster on Opening Day next season.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are still in the midst of the playoff race. They will look to continue making a run at the NL Central and want to clinch an NL Wild Card berth at the very least.