The Chicago Cubs may not have won many World Series titles throughout their storied history, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t had any good players suit up for them. One of the best players the Cubs have had on their roster throughout their history was Ryne Sandberg, who spent 15 of his 16 seasons in Chicago with the Cubs.

Sandberg was consistently great during his time with the Cubs, earning ten All-Star selections, nine Gold Gloves, and seven Silver Slugger awards, as well as the 1984 National League MVP award. Sandberg’s career saw him get selected to the Hall of Fame, and it looks like he will be adding another honor to that list, as Sandberg will have a statue built of him out in front of Wrigley Field.

Ryne Sandberg to be 5th Cubs player with statue outside Wrigley Field: “A place that everybody comes across the country to watch Cubs games just because of Wrigley…to have the fans be able to see that & enjoy it along with my family, that’s pretty cool.” https://t.co/wfDmkco5R1 — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) January 14, 2023

Sandberg will join Ernie Banks, Ron Santo, Billy Williams, and Fergie Jenkins as the fifth Cubs player to have a statue built in his honor at Wrigley Field. Given all the accomplishments Sandberg managed to achieve during his time with the Cubs, and the amount of time he spent with Chicago throughout his career, it makes sense that he is joining this prestigious group.

Sandberg has always been considered one of the greatest Cubs players of all time, and joining this group will only solidify his status. Things may not be going great for Chicago currently, but this announcement will certainly help cheer fans up. And who knows, maybe the next player who will have his statue built at Wrigley Field is on their roster currently and will help the team achieve great success in the upcoming 2023 season.