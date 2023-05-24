The Chicago Cubs (21-26) have played uninspiring baseball through almost two months of the season, but there have been some bright spots. Maybe none brighter than the historic start by utility man Christopher Morel, who put himself in elite franchise company in Tuesday’s 7-2 win over the New York Mets (25-24).

Morel is the first Cubs player to blast a home run in five consecutive games since Sammy Sosa did so in 1998, according to ESPN Stats & Info. If history is to repeat itself, the 23-year-old is due to hit 68 homers this season. Of course that will not happen, but fans will be just fine watching him build off this torrid start and remain a prominent fixture in the lineup all year long.

If it seems like Christopher Morel hits a home run every single game, it’s because he does. pic.twitter.com/JQnFgJ2mHh — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 24, 2023

Morel has eight dingers and 14 RBIs in just 11 games, batting a sizzling .370 with a .396 on-base percentage and mind-boggling 258 OPS+. Those numbers will obviously decrease as his sample size increases, but there should be optimism that he has turned a corner.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Morel hit just .235 in 113 games last season and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Spring Training. He dominated there and quickly earned another crack at the big leagues on May 8th. The native of Dominican Republic, who signed with the Cubs as an international free agent in 2015, has forced his way into a regular role on the MLB roster.

Chicago’s offensive production has been spotty, so if Morel can consistently cause damage then perhaps this team can gain some much-needed momentum. Despite being well under. 500, the Cubs are just four-and-a-half games out of first in an unpredictable National League Central.

Christopher Morel is suddenly a big part of this divisional chase.