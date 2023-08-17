The Chicago Cubs just keep making magic happen. After a massive winning streak ahead of the trade deadline that convinced them not to sell, they are in a good position to snag a Wild Card spot. They also may have just enjoyed their most electric win of the season on a walk-off homer from Christopher Morel.

The Cubs were shut out through the first seven innings and finally got on the board in the eight with a solo homer from Nick Madrigal. Down two runs to the crosstown rival Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning, Morel blasted a three-run home run to center field to score himself, Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger. He then ran around the base paths in what might be one of the fastest home run trots ever. The Wrigley Field crowd absolutely loved it.

CHRISTOPHER MOREL WALKS IT OFF FOR THE CUBS 🤯pic.twitter.com/QbRVVMGMfE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 17, 2023

In a season full of highlights for the Cubs, this one is instantly one of the best. Put it right up there with Mike Tauchman's insane home-run snag to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, their other major rival.

Morel was obviously out of his mind after putting the Cubs on top. He did his best to explain his emotions after the win, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

“It’s a moment I can’t even translate into English,” Morel through a team translator, via MLB.com. “I’m definitely very, very happy. Very excited.”

Christopher Morel has been huge for the Cubs, who are encroaching on the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the NL Central, this season. On top of playing numerous spots — including every spot in the outfield, second and third base, designated hitter and even a single game at shortstop — he is rocking an OPS of .843 with 19 home runs this season, the second most on the team behind Patrick Wisdom. His focus is squarely on helping the team win.

“Cubs win,” Morel said of what thoughts when flying through his head after his home run, via MLB.com. “That was the only thing I had on my mind.”

While the NL Wild Card race is packed, the Cubs have been playing some of their best baseball of the season. A playoff berth is well within reach.

Hey Chicago, what do you say? The Cubs keep winning in every way.