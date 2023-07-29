The St. Louis Cardinals thought they had won the game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday when Alec Burleson blasted a ball to center field. It appeared to be a sure home run, and with a runner on third base, it would have sealed the deal for a 4-3 St. Louis win against. Unfortunately for them, Mike Tauchman happened.

Tauchman didn't give up on the play. He leaped over the wall and made the catch to rob the Cardinals a walk-off homer and seal the 3-2 victory for the Cubs.

HOLY COW!! MIKE TAUCHMAN! CUBS WIN! pic.twitter.com/K7nFdwZ8im — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 29, 2023

In doing so, Mike Tauchman also made some history in the process. His catch is actually the first one since 2021 to deny an opposing team a walk-off home run, per ESPN Stats & Info. It's also only the fifth of such play over the last five seasons, which speaks volumes of how rare it is to witness plays like that.

Interestingly, though, it was also Tauchman who recorded the last robbery of a walk-off home run. He did it when he was still part of the San Francisco Giants against then Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Albert Pujols. As everyone knows, Pujols is also a Cardinals legend.

Mike Tauchman robbed Albert Pujols of a walk-off homer with this incredible catch in left field: pic.twitter.com/g3GwNlbmRB — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 29, 2021

Even making things better for the Cubs, Tauchman's play propelled them to improve their record to 52-51 on the season, good for third in the NL Central and keeps them in contention for a potential Wild Card spot in the National League.

It's certainly a massive morale-boosting win for the Cubs. They have also now won nine of their last 10 games, and they should be able to keep the momentum going with their confidence at an all-time high.