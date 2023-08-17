On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox renewed their long-standing rivalry. With the Cubs right in the thick of the playoff race, there's greater incentive for them to win than their Windy City rivals, a team that's currently languishing at fourth place in the weak AL Central. However, it was the White Sox that struck the first blow, with Luis Robert even shushing the crowd after hitting a go-ahead home run late in the game. But in Game 2 of their two-game set, Cubs utilityman made sure that it was the North Siders who had the last laugh.

Facing a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning, Morel came to the plate with two runners on base. He faced Gregory Santos, one of the White Sox's best reliever this offseason, with a chance to put the game to bed. And put the game to bed indeed he did. The Cubs utilityman swung for the fences on a meatball from Santos on a 1-2 count, hitting the ball over the right-centerfield wall to seal the game.

It was Christopher Morel's reaction, however, that made this walk-off three-run shot more enthralling in the grand scheme of things. The Cubs utilityman was jumping on the basepaths, screaming from the bottom of his lungs as he gave the Cubs their 62nd win of the season.

This is why baseball players play the game: to have fun. And there was no happier man on the field than Morel himself, as he even took his Cubs uniform off in jubilation.

Baseball needs more Christopher Morels pic.twitter.com/ogaoCt7v6E — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 17, 2023

Morel's enthusiasm was contagious, as it sent Cubs fans into a frenzy on Twitter. Those fans expressed their love and appreciation for the 24-year old slugger.

That’s gotta be the best moment of Christopher Morel’s young career, hopefully many more to come! — Unfiltered Fanz (@UnfilteredFanz) August 17, 2023

RETWEET IF YOU LOVE CHRISTOPHER MOREL. pic.twitter.com/gUZAOHD2UJ — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) August 17, 2023

MOREL LOOKED LIKE A LITTLE KID ROUNDING HE BASES AND I LOVE IT — Wrigley Wins (#1 PCA fan) (@WrigleyWins) August 17, 2023

Others waxed poetic about Christopher Morel's path to the Cubs' big league roster. As one would recall, Morel began the season in Triple-A despite being a solid piece for the Cubs in 2022. But now, this moment should further cement that it's in the majors where he belongs.

Remember when Christopher Morel started the year in Iowa — stacey (in my waitlist era) (@staceynrockwell) August 17, 2023

From arriving at a downtown Des Moines Residence Inn at 1 AM on March 27 to tonight’s walkoff homer at Wrigley Field, the five-month glow up for Christopher Morel is unparalleled. Amazing kid. Confidence never wavered. If he complained, no one saw. Good for him! — Alex Cohen (@voiceofcohen2) August 17, 2023

With Morel's walk-off homer, the Cubs are currently sitting in a wild card playoff spot. If the 24-year old continues to produce, then perhaps the Cubs continue to seal their fate as a playoff-bound team as well.