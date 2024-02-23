The Los Angeles Angels are looking to pick up the pieces and retool their roster after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But when it comes to Los Angeles' Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger pursuits, the Angels have hit a snag.
The “baseball people,” inside of LA's organization like the idea of adding Snell or Bellinger. However, the Angels are concerned that one free agent – no matter how potent – won't be enough to get them into the playoffs, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
While injuries marred their union, the Angels had Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster from 2018-2023. Los Angeles failed to make the playoffs, finishing no higher than third in the AL West. The Angels haven't been to the postseason since 2014, when they were swept out of the NLDS.
Without Ohtani, it'll be much tougher for LA to reach their playoff goals. However, Trout has still pleaded with ownership to add. The front office has seriously considered both Snell and Bellinger. Assuming the money is right, either signing with the Angels comes down to if Los Angeles thinks they can make a tangible, immediate impact.
Both Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger had 2023 seasons that proved they could. Snell won the NL Cy Young after posting a 14-9 record, 2.25 ERA and 234/99 K/BB ratio. Bellinger finished 10th in NL MVP voting after hitting .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
With Trout in town, the Angels are going to try and compete. But whether they bring in Snell or Bellinger to battle alongside him is up on the air.