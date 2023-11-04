It looks like Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger is going to test the MLB free agent market this upcoming offseason.

The Chicago Cubs may be without the services of star Cody Bellinger for the future. Bellinger recently concluded his first season in a Cubs' uniform after signing a one-year deal with the team in December of 2022; however, a decision that the star recently made may render his time with Chicago very short.

On Friday, it was announced that Bellinger would be declining his $12.5 million mutual option with the Cubs, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune (via CBS Sports). This decision opens the door for him to hit the open market this winter, where he will be one of the most sought-after hitters in the entire MLB.

Cody Bellinger enjoyed a strong debut season with the Cubs, joining fellow free agent signee Dansby Swanson and recording a 307/.356/.525 batting line on the campaign, which resulted in Chicago just narrowly missing out on a postseason birth. Bellinger hit 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, recorded 20 stolen bases, and crossed the plate 95 times during the 130 games he played with the Cubs in 2023. The Cubs of course were the first franchise Bellinger played for besides the team that drafted him, the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first several years of his career, racking up several accolades in the process including NLCS MVP in 2018, NL MVP in 2019, and winning a World Series Championship in 2020.

Bellinger slightly regressed toward the end of his Dodgers tenure, leading to the two teams parting ways and opening up the door for his arrival in Chicago this past season. He mostly returned to his previous form during his time with the Cubs.