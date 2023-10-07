The Chicago Cubs and New York Mets both missed the playoffs in 2023. New York entered the season with high expectations but fell well short, while Chicago upset their preseason odds but just missed out on a postseason spot. Pete Alonso endured ups and downs with the Mets in 2023, and has been rumored to be a trade candidate. One landing destination that's been mentioned as a possibility for the big first baseman is Chicago.

In fact, one report even stated that Alonso wants to go to the Cubs. There are no guarantees that a deal will come to fruition, but it seems to be a legitimate possibility. So what might a Mets-Cubs Pete Alonso trade look like?

The perfect Mets-Cubs Pete Alonso trade

The Mets struggled in 2023, but they likely don't want to enter a complete rebuild. Receiving some MLB-ready players in this deal would make the most sense. Prospects would also need to be included, however.

As talented as Alonso is, he probably won't net any of the Cubs top prospects like Pete Crow-Armstrong, who's Chicago's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com.

New York needs to improve their pitching depth. As a result, building the trade around a pitching prospect with a high-ceiling makes sense. Without further ado, here's how a Pete Alonso deal might look:

Cubs receive: 1B Pete Alonso

Mets receive: RHP Ben Brown (Cubs' No. 5 overall prospect), LHP Jackson Ferris (Cubs' No. 8 overall prospect), RHP Javier Assad, RHP Adbert Alzolay

Mets' trade return

The first thing Mets fans will notice is that New York isn't receiving any offensive prospects or MLB players in return. But the fact is that New York's lineup already features plenty of star-power. The most concerning element of not just the Mets' active roster, but the organization as a whole, is the lack of pitching potential.

The Mets' top eight prospects are all position players, per MLB.com. New York's top ranked pitcher is their No. 9 overall prospect RHP Mike Vasil. In other words, the Mets must add pitchers.

Receiving Ben Brown and Jackson Ferris will significantly impact their pitching for the future. Both hurlers are ranked within the Cubs' top 10 prospects and feature high-ceilings.

New York also receives a pair of versatile MLB pitchers in this Pete Alonso mock trade. Assad is a 26-year-old right hander who pitched well in 2023. He posted a 3.05 ERA across 32 games pitched, 10 of which were starts.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Alzolay, meanwhile, is a former starter who found success in a relief role in 2023. He posted a sparkling 2.67 ERA across 58 appearances.

Cubs fans may question if this is too much talent to surrender for Pete Alonso. Let's take a look at Alonso's potential fit in Chicago.

Cubs get Pete Alonso

Alonso still hit a lot of home runs, 46 to be exact, in 2023. However, his batting average, OBP, and OPS all declined. It was a down year by his standards. That said, a down year that still saw a player finish with 46 homers and 118 RBIs isn't all that bad.

Alonso's track record suggests he will bounce back and improve upon other stats. He's only 28, so decline should not be a factor.

It should be noted that Alonso is only under contract for one more year. So the Cubs would risk the threat of him leaving after next season. If a trade were to happen though, one would imagine Chicago would immediately get into contract extension talks with the slugger.

The Cubs are looking to build a competitive roster. In order to become a true World Series contender, teams need anchors. Chicago already has players like Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ on the roster, and there is a chance they may re-sign Cody Bellinger. Adding Alonso and signing him to a long-term deal would give the Cubs a powerful bat who can hit in the middle of the lineup for years to come.

Although they would surrender some intriguing prospect capital and capable MLB pitchers in the trade, acquiring Pete Alonso is worth it.