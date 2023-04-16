Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger made his return to Dodger Stadium Friday but waited until Saturday to make some noise against his former team.

The former Dodger made a sensational catch in the bottom of the second inning, leaping up to rob Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward of a two-run home run.

Though the catch was fantastic in its own right, Bellinger’s reaction to the LA faithful booing him was even better. The former NL MVP gave his best Maximus impression from the movie “Gladiator” as he did a slow turn to soak in the moment of hate.

Baseball fans on Twitter had more to say about the reaction than the catch itself.

It is ironic that Bellinger took a homer away from Heyward, as the two swapped teams in the offseason. The Cubs gave Bellinger a one-year contract worth $17.5 million after he spent the first six seasons of his career with the Dodgers.

Bellinger had a tale of two careers in LA. He was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and won MVP in 2019, only to have three awful seasons from 2020-2022. In those three seasons, Bellinger had a .203 batting average and struck out in more than 27 percent of his at-bats.

The Cubs took a chance on Bellinger in the hopes that he can regain some of that MVP form. He’s started to turn a corner over the last week, as he extended his hitting streak to five games on Saturday. Cody Bellinger is an easy player to root for when he’s playing well. The Cubs and their fans hope that’s the case more often than not this season.