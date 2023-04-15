Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chicago Cubs OF Cody Bellinger was called for a pitch clock violation in his first at-bat at Dodger Stadium as an opponent on Friday. Despite the Los Angeles Dodgers fans giving Bellinger an ovation, the umpire still decided to strictly follow the rule book, a decision that led to backlash from around the MLB world. Bellinger was asked about the pitch clock violation following the game, per Michael J. Duarte.

Cody Bellinger is back at Dodger Stadium! He talks about his first game back, the video tribute, the ovation from the crowd and that horrible pitch clock violation he received. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/1vZTixAiIR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) April 15, 2023

“I was surprised, but rules are rules I guess at the end of the day,” Bellinger said. “Once I got dinged, I just locked it in, was just competing from there.”

The Cubs won the game 8-2. Cody Bellinger ultimately grounded out in his first at-bat following the pitch clock violation, but later doubled in the game. He finished 1-4 with a walk, a solid showing in his return to Dodger Stadium.

Bellinger and the Cubs are off to a steady 7-5 start to the 2023 campaign. Chicago made a number of different moves during the offseason in addition to signing Cody Bellinger, including bringing in SS Dansby Swanson and SP Jameson Taillon. They were one of the more unpredictable teams heading into the 2023 campaign given the uncertainty around their roster.

The Cubs may feature enough talent to compete in the National League, but it is also possible that they will need another year or two before making a playoff run. They certainly took care of business against a talented team in Los Angeles on Friday night. Chicago will look to continue trending in a positive direction on Saturday against the Dodgers.