The Chicago Cubs entered the 2024 season with high expectations. They are just 48-53 as of this story's writing, however. As a result, Chicago is in fourth place in the National League Central. According to an article by Patrick Mooney, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Cubs “don't foresee” themselves becoming buyers at this year's MLB trade deadline.

It should be noted that the mindset does not mean Chicago will enter a complete rebuild. The Cubs still reportedly plan to contend as soon as 2025. In 2023, they just missed the playoffs. The Cubs likely still believe in their long-term vision.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell admitted that the team is in a difficult spot at the moment, via The Athletic.

“We’re not in good shape,” Counsell said. “We got to get it going fast here.”

Counsell accepted a historic contract to leave the Milwaukee Brewers and join the Cubs this past offseason. The Brewers currently hold a commanding lead in the NL Central, however. Counsell is a respected manager but Milwaukee has found success nonetheless. Meanwhile, Chicago is “not in good shape,” as Counsell stated.

Cubs likely not buying

It will be intriguing to see what the Cubs do at the deadline. They reportedly are not planning to buy. One has to wonder if they will sell any notable players away.

Cody Bellinger can become a free agent after the season. Trading the outfielder, who had a bounce-back 2023 season, may appeal to Chicago. The 29-year-old was mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the 2023 deadline but a deal did not come to fruition. Bellinger enjoyed a much better '23 campaign, though.

In 2024, Bellinger is recording respectable, albeit far from spectacular results. His .742 OPS suggests he is still producing at the plate, but he had a stellar .881 OPS in 2023.

Bellinger is just one example of a player the Cubs may consider moving ahead of the trade deadline. There are a number of other question marks on the team's roster as well. Chicago will have difficult decisions to make over the next week.