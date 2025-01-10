The Chicago Cubs have added depth to their pitching staff, signing former Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Colin Rea to a one-year, $5 million contract, as first reported by Bob Nightengale on X. The deal includes a club option for the 2026 season, providing flexibility for the team.

“Former Brewers reliever Colin Rea is reunited with Cubs manager Craig Counsell signing a 1-year, $5M contract,” Nightengale tweeted, referencing the reunion between Rea and his former manager in Milwaukee.

Rea, 34, was a key contributor to the Brewers' 2024 National League Central-winning campaign. He made 27 starts, posting a 12-6 record with a 4.29 ERA across 167.2 innings. Despite his steady performance, the Brewers waived Rea in November, a surprising decision likely driven by financial considerations.

Colin Rea returns to the Cubs

The Cubs' rotation now features a mix of veteran and younger arms, with Rea joining Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Jordan Wicks as potential starters. Rea’s ability to start or work in long relief makes him a versatile option for Chicago’s pitching staff.

Manager Craig Counsell, who managed Rea during his two-year stint in Milwaukee, expressed optimism about the addition. Rea has proven effective with a diverse pitch arsenal, including a sinker, cutter, sweeper, splitter, and curveball. He relies on mixing his pitches rather than overpowering hitters, as evidenced by his fastball, which averages around 93 mph.

Statcast data from 2024 shows Rea's ability to neutralize hitters from both sides of the plate. Left-handed batters hit .257/.308/.465 against him, while right-handers managed a nearly identical .258/.315/.429. This balance makes him a reliable option in various matchups.

Rea’s journey to the Cubs comes full circle, as he briefly pitched for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. After a brief stint in Japan in 2022, he returned to MLB with the Brewers, where he logged 292 1/3 innings across 49 starts and nine relief appearances over two seasons, compiling a 4.40 ERA.

For the Cubs, Rea's signing addresses their need for pitching depth while reuniting him with a familiar leader in Counsell. The $5 million deal is a bargain for a proven starter, especially given Rea’s ability to eat innings and provide stability in the back of the rotation.

Rea’s addition also signals the Cubs' intent to compete in a division that saw the Brewers lose key players like Devin Williams and Willy Adames this offseason. With Rea on board, the Cubs continue to strengthen their roster for the 2025 season.