The San Francisco Giants have made a major splash this offseason, agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million contract with shortstop Willy Adames. The deal, pending a physical, represents the largest contract in Giants franchise history, surpassing the $167 million deal previously awarded to catcher and current team president Buster Posey.

“BREAKING: Shortstop Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a seven-year, $182 million contract, the largest deal in franchise history, sources tell ESPN. Adames, 29, had a career-best 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 2024. The deal is pending a physical,” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

Adames, 29, was the Giants’ top target this offseason, bolstering a roster aiming for consistent playoff contention. Coming off a career year with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, Adames set personal bests in home runs (32), RBIs (112), and stolen bases (21). His offensive production helped him finish fifth among shortstops in FanGraphs Wins Above Replacement (fWAR) at 4.8.

This contract solidifies Adames’ status as a cornerstone for the Giants and reflects his standing as one of baseball’s top shortstops. His $26 million average annual value (AAV) is slightly less than that of the Giants’ previous high-profile attempt to sign Carlos Correa in 2022, which infamously fell through.

Willy Adames, Giants agree on a historic deal adding a star to the lineup

Adames will step into the shoes left by Giants legend Brandon Crawford, who anchored the shortstop position for 13 seasons. Known for his power and clutch hitting, Adames brings a new dynamic to a lineup that has struggled for consistent offense in recent years. Over his seven-year MLB career, he has slashed .248/.322/.444 with 150 home runs, 472 RBIs, and 51 stolen bases.

Originally signed by the Detroit Tigers, Adames was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays before making his MLB debut in 2018. He rose to prominence with the Brewers, earning respect as a clutch performer and team leader.

While Adames’ offensive production is undisputed, his defense took a significant step back in 2024. He recorded -16 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average, along with 20 errors—the fourth most in MLB. These metrics have raised questions about his long-term viability at shortstop with some evaluators suggesting a potential move to third base.

The $182 million contract is the third-largest free-agent deal ever signed by a Dominican-born player, trailing only Albert Pujols and Robinson Cano. Adames now joins a Giants team with high expectations after a decade of rebuilding. The deal also includes a signing bonus of about $22 million.

As San Francisco continues to eye other major moves this offseason, including the pursuit of Juan Soto, Adames' signing marks a pivotal step toward building a competitive roster. For now, the Giants have landed a power-hitting infielder still in his prime, ready to take the next step in his career on the West Coast.