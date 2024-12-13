The Yankees traded for closer Devin Williams, ending All-Star left-handed starting pitcher Nestor Cortes’ tenure in the Big Apple. The left-handed starter was packaged with minor-league second baseman Caleb Durbin and cash in the 2-for-1 deal. The Yankees were rumored to be working on a trade after losing superstar Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets. The blockbuster deal sent shockwaves throughout the MLB.

Former Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield posted the following to his X, formerly Twitter.

“Holy bullpen… Luke Weaver at closer lights out now Devin Williams? If you’re a Yankees fan you should be rock hard right about now FEED ME KYLE TUCKER,” Sheffield said.

Meanwhile, other Yankees fans delivered their take on the deal.

“Since 2021, Devin Williams has been one of the BEST relievers in MLB and has established himself as an ELITE closer,” another fan said before posting Williams’ numbers.

Another fan acknowledged an upgrade in the Yankees’ bullpen.

“WE WENT FROM CLAY HOLMES TO DEVIN WILLIAMS,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yankees acquire star closer Devin Williams

The New York Yankees strengthened their bullpen by trading for closer Devin Williams. The 2020 NL Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star owns a 1.83 ERA and a 1.023 WHIP over 241 career relief appearances. After suffering a stress fracture in his back, Williams pitched in only 22 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

He earned $7.25 million 2024 and is eligible for arbitration this winter. Williams can become a free agent next year, but after the Yankees lost Juan Soto to free agency following defeat to the Dodgers in the World Series, it’s a step in the right direction. Since Soto’s signing with the Mets, the Yankees signed starting pitcher Max Fried and free-agent first baseman Christian Walker and could be on the verge of making another trade soon.

Williams finished the 2024 MLB season with a 1.89 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 68 saves, and 308 strikeouts.