The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest signings of the 2022 offseason when they agreed to terms with Dansby Swanson. They had to work hard to convince the former Atlanta Braves star to join them.

Swanson had his doubts about Chicago and how much he could win with the Cubs, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Chicago hasn’t been close to as good as Atlanta in recent years, making the move there seem like a tough one to make. He said that, ultimately, he had a “gut feeling” about the team and decided to sign a seven-year deal.

“Truth be told, I wanted to win. I wasn’t sure this was the place,” Swanson said, via the New York Post. “I don’t play for personal glory. It’s all about building something that’s bigger than you. It’s about the legacy of the team.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Cubs certainly don’t seem like the ideal spot to compete at a high level after winning 74 games last season after winning 71 the previous year and then losing All-Star Willson Contreras in free agency. Chicago does seem eager to turn things around, though, and has gotten busy in the past two offseasons to bring in new players. Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Jameson Taillon and Tucker Barnhart will join a solid collection of talent.

Dansby Swanson knows what it takes to win a World Series and is looking to achieve that level of success again. The Cubs may not have it just yet but they are working to put a winning team in place.