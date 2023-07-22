The Chicago Cubs announced they have activated shortstop Dansby Swanson from the 10-day IL and optioned first baseman Jared Young to Triple A Iowa.

Swanson has not played since July 5 versus the Milwaukee Brewers. He bruised his heel but now will return.

Young played 35 games for the Cubs this season. In July, he had just two hits in 26 at-bats (.077 average) with one RBI.

Dansby Swanson has hit for 10 home runs this season, which is fourth on Chicago's team. He has a .258 batting average with 36 RBIs.

Swanson was named an All-Star for the second straight year. He earned Gold Glove honors and an All-Star selection with his former team, the Atlanta Braves, in 2022. Swanson won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.

The Cubs are trying to make a push toward .500. They are currently 46-51 and have won three of their last four games. They won Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3.

Chicago currently trails the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) and Cincinnati Reds (53-46) in their division.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer previously spoke about the team's mindset ahead of the MLB trade deadline Aug. 1. Via The Athletic:

“Obviously, we're going to see where we are,” Hoyer said. “The hope, certainly, is that we play well for the next two weeks. I don't want this to be a day-to-day assessment type thing, it's baseball.

“…I'm not going to give you our exact criteria, but obviously we try to make decisions in the most educated fashion possible. Not using emotion and not using one day's loss or one day's win. That's what I think is the most important thing. The simplest thing is we do need to make up ground, we do need to make up ground on .500.”