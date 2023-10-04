The Chicago Cubs managed to make a playoff push for much of the 2023 campaign, and while they ultimately came up short, it's safe to say that it was an encouraging campaign for the Cubs. Much of that is due to David Ross' success as the team's manager, and he's received quite a bit of public support from Jed Hoyer and Tom Ricketts recently.

Ross galvanized the Cubs to stay competitive in the National League Wild Card race during the second half of the season, and while they ultimately came up short, there's no doubt Chicago exceeded expectations this season. Hoyer stated that he was pleased with Ross' performance this season, but noted that it's important for him to build off of this successful season.

“We have real organizational momentum. I think it's really important to continue to build on that. Obviously, Rossy's a big part of that. He's not a new manager anymore. He's going into his fifth season. I think he's really matured on the job.” – Jed Hoyer, ESPN

Tom Ricketts goes to bat for David Ross as well

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

The Cubs clearly responded to Ross' coaching methods as the season went on, and with a strong season to build off of, it makes sense to move forward with him as their manager. Hoyer was joined by Ricketts in his praise of Ross, crediting him with helping the Cubs make something of what initially seemed to be a lost season.

Via Meghan Montemurro:

“Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, when discussing the season, pointed out how David Ross got the team to turn things around after falling 10 games under .500: ‘Rossy had a great season and the players play hard for him. He's our guy. … He's a great manager.'

The way the Cubs season ended has certainly been a tough pill to swallow, but the silver lining is that they weren't even really expected to be competing for a playoff spot entering the season. So with that in mind, allowing Ross to build off of this strong 2023 campaign makes sense, and it looks like he's got the support of Hoyer and Ricketts heading into the offseason.