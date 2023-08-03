The Chicago Cubs may not have a long winning streak anymore, but what’s the next best thing? Probably scoring a ridiculous amount of runs, right? Against the division-rival Cincinnati Reds, they have done just that.

Over their last two games, the Cubs have scored 36 runs. They haven’t done that since 1897. A five-RBI game from Dansby Swanson and a four-RBI night from Mike Tauchman fueled their first win, a 20-9 victory, while new acquisition Jeimer Candelario recorded four hits and four runs in the second game, a 16-6 win in which they trailed 3-0 after the first two innings. Seven different hitters recorded an RBI, led by Christopher Morel's three.

Cubs manager David Ross is loving what he's seeing. He said after the game that they are working as a unit and making great decisions, according to ESPN.

“It's hard to get everybody out,” Ross said, via ESPN. “Nobody's chasing, nobody's going outside of what they're trying to do…Then you get to the underbelly of the bullpen and you just get to your rhythm and your zones, where you're trying to do damage. The offense is free to go out there and have their at-bats and work as a unit. I feel like it's just been a really cohesive group throughout the lineup for a while now. So, I think it's like ‘wow’ when we're able to put up these types of numbers offensively.”

Of course, Ross isn’t letting the Cubs get too comfortable. Even when their offense comes back down to Earth, they have to figure out ways to win. As the manager, it's up to Ross to figure out how to keep things rolling.

“It's enjoyable to be in the race, for sure,” Ross said. via ESPN. “My manager brain wants to go, ‘We've got a long way to go, right?' Said that a bunch of times. We've got a lot of games still left to play. We haven't done anything up to this point.”

The Cubs' decision not to sell at the trade deadline pinned postseason expectations onto them. They have been living up to them recently but there is still a whole lot more season to go.