The Chicago Cubs aren't just lighting up the scoreboard since the All-Star break – they have also re-written the franchise record books.

Behind their hot bats, the Cubs walloped the Cincinnati Reds 16-6 on Wednesday. Their offensive output over the last two games had interesting implications on Cubs franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cubs scored 16 runs against the Reds on Wednesday after scoring 20 on Tuesday. The 36 runs over the last 2 games are their most in a 2-game span within a season since 1897. Chicago has scored 145 runs since the All-Star Break, over 40 runs more than any other team. pic.twitter.com/GZLb2Sgvtb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 3, 2023

The Reds struck first with home runs from Spencer Steer and Joey Votto in the first two innings. Votto, who turns 40 years old in a month, turned back the clock in this game. He hit a two-run dinger in the top of the fourth inning to put the Reds in front, 5-2.

However, it was all Chicago in the next five innings. Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ hit home runs from that point onward as the game the Cubs turned the tide in their favor. Happ had two of Chicago's five home runs in the game.

Swanson had two home runs in the Cubs' 20-9 rout of the Reds on Tuesday. Five other Cubs – Cody Bellinger, Mike Tauchman, Nico Hoerner, Patirck Wisdom, and Miguel Amaya – got in on the home run act as well. Swanson's return from the injured list has been a major part of the Cubs' resurgence.

Can the Chicago Cubs continue their torrid hitting streak?

The Chicago Cubs have come to life after the All-Star break. They have averaged an impressive 9.6 runs in their 13 victories after the All-Star break. The Cubs, who were 42-47 before the season's halfway point, are now two games above .500 with a 55-53 win-loss record. They are now just three games back of the Reds (59-51) in the NL Central division.

It seems Chicago has put its struggles in the past two seasons behind. Not only that, but the team is also peaking at the right time. If they continue swinging their hot bats, a major shakeup in the NL Central division could happen sooner than we thought.