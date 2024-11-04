The Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has distinguished himself as one of the premier defensive talents in Major League Baseball by securing his third consecutive Gold Glove Award. This significant achievement makes him the first Cubs outfielder to win the award three years in a row, solidifying his place in the team's history.

To clinch this year's honor, the 30-year-old left fielder triumphed over tough competition, including Arizona’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh. Happ's consistent performance in left field showcases his defensive prowess and aligns him with Cubs legends such as Anthony Rizzo, Ryne Sandberg, and Ron Santo—all of whom have won at least three consecutive Gold Gloves.

“The Cubs pinch-me moments are pretty cool. When your name is mentioned with some of those guys that are legends and greats of the Chicago Cubs organization, those are the really special moments,” Happ shared.

Ian Happ wins Gold for the Cubs in 2024

Happ’s defensive metrics from the season underscore his elite status. He finished second in MLB with 11 outfield assists, topped the NL left fielders in defensive runs saved with eight, and boasted a near-perfect fielding percentage of .997. His ability to execute left field plays has been critical to the Cubs' defensive strategy.

“The throwing was really good the last two years. So maintaining that and having that be consistent was great,” Happ explained. “And this year to be able to put both of those together again, like I did in ’22 where I was able to track down balls and throwing was there too, I think getting that back and really feeling like I ran a bunch of balls down and did my job out there.”

Happ's offensive contributions have been equally impressive. He tied his career-high with 25 home runs this season, achieved a .782 OPS, and amassed a 3.6 fWAR, highlighting his value as a dual-threat player.

His historical achievement places him in a select group of NL outfielders who have won the Gold Glove three straight years, a list that includes players like Ender Inciarte and Jason Heyward. Happ’s consistency and dedication to excellence in the outfield have not only earned him accolades but have also ingrained him deeply in the fabric of the Cubs’ franchise.

As Happ looks ahead to his ninth season with the Cubs, his commitment to excellence and his love for the team and its rich history are evident. “It’s an amazing group and it’s an amazing history. And to be a small part of it, it means a lot to me. It’s why I love this place, and been so lucky to just finish eight years here and go into the ninth,” he concluded.

This recognition is not just a testament to Happ's individual skills but also to the enduring legacy of excellence that defines the Chicago Cubs, as they continue to build their future with a nod to their illustrious past.