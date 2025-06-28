The Chicago Cubs are the surprise of the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far. Craig Counsell's team sits atop the National League Central, even if their lead is not as big as it used to be. The Cubs have two MVP candidates in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker who have led one of the league's best offenses. However, there are other spots on the roster that need some work.

Chicago brought in Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade this offseason. The outfielder has led the charge alongside the breakout season from Crow-Armstrong. Despite their dominance at the plate, Counsell's order still has a couple of weak links that could use some more consistency, especially in a playoff setting. Two of the spots that need work are starting pitcher and first base.

Counsell and Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins have made multiple trades over the past few deadlines. However, this year's July 31 deadline has both under more pressure than ever to make the right deal. If they can pull off the right trade, Chicago might not have to wait another 109 years before their next World Series title.

The Cubs have what they need to get back to the championship series. However, the deadline will go a long way in determining just how deep a run Counsell's team could go on.

Here are three trades that the Cubs could make to catch the league off guard before the deadline.

Texas Rangers Starting Pitcher Jacob deGrom

Cubs receive: SP Jacob deGrom

Rangers receive: SP Will Sanders

The Texas Rangers' starting rotation has struggled with injuries so far in 2025. However, Jacob deGrom is one of the last starters remaining, surprising fans across the league. He is having one of the healthiest seasons of his career, and could be a key piece on a contender if he can finish the season strong. His dominance in Texas has deGrom's name in trade rumors.

deGrom has impressed Bruce Bochy and experts around the baseball world. Whether it is individual dominance or a stretch of great starts, the 12-year pro has built a convincing All-Star case. However, he has been one of the only bright spots on a Rangers team that is near the bottom of their division. As good as he is, Texas can't rely on a 37-year-old ace so heavily.

deGrom's exit would be a sad day for Rangers fans, but it is becoming more and more likely. His contract is one that Counsell and the Cubs could absorb easily. Since Chicago lost Justin Steele for the season, their rotation has been short at least one dominant arm all year. deGrom could come in alongside Shota Imanaga and shut teams down in a playoff series.

Baltimore Orioles First Baseman Ryan Mountcastle

Cubs receive: 1B Ryan Mountcastle

Orioles receive: INF Angel Cepeda

The Baltimore Orioles' struggles have been well-documented all season. While it is not solely Ryan Mountcastle's fault, his hamstring injury has not helped. The 28-year-old has not played since the end of May, and the Orioles are still stuck at the bottom of the American League East. A record like that has Baltimore considering all of their options, including sending Mountcastle out the door.

Ryan O'Hearn has done well in Mountcastle's stead, so much so that Gunnar Henderson wants him to be an All-Star. Mountcastle's numbers were not bad when he went down, but his lack of power is something to keep an eye on. He will be out until early August, making a trade for him more of an investment than an immediate upgrade.

Cousell and the Cubs can afford to wait. Michael Busch has been great, batting .271 with 13 home runs entering Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. If they brought Mountcastle in, he could recover without any pressure on him by the fanbase. Once he returns, anything he gives Chicago is a plus.

Atlanta Braves Relief Pitcher Raisel Iglesias

Cubs receive: RP Raisel Iglesias

Braves receive: SP Brody McCullough

Raisel Iglesias has received a lot of criticism this season. He entered the season as the Atlanta Braves' closer, but after losing his fifth game of the season, fans were calling for his removal. Braves manager Brian Snitker replaced him with Craig Kimbrel for one game, but Iglesias was not able to put his doubters to rest.

However, the last two weeks have been good for the 35-year-old. In his last six appearances, Iglesias has not given up a single run, racking up two holds, one win and one save. Atlanta won each game, a part of the turnaround that fans were hoping for when Ronald Acuna Jr. returned.

He could come in and give Counsell another option in the bullpen. Right now, the closer role is split between Daniel Palencia and Ryan Pressly. Pressly got a standing ovation in Houston when Chicago arrived on Friday and has been good for his new team. However, having an excess of available pitchers in the bullpen is a big advantage for managers in the postseason.

The Chicago Cubs are one of the favorites to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL. With Crow-Armstrong and Tucker leading the way, Counsell has a great shot at winning a title. Making sure they make the right deals before July 31 could do a lot for the Cubs' season as the second half kicks off.