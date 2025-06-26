Shota Imanaga has not pitched for the Chicago Cubs since May 4. Craig Counsell's ace strained his hamstring against the Milwaukee Brewers while making a play at first base. After almost two months spent on the injured list, the Cubs activated Imanaga on Thursday. He took the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday in their series finale.

In order to make space for Imanaga on the roster, the Cubs needed to move at least one player. Counsell and the organization did so by designating Michael Fulmer for assignment in the minor leagues, according to the Associated Press. Chicago picked Fulmer up in mid-June and the 32-year-old pitched three innings across two appearances.

The former Rookie of the Year winner has struggled since 2020, bouncing around the league over the last five seasons. After an underwhelming performance in Chicago, he is back in the minor leagues.

Imanaga, on the other hand, is back against the Cardinals in the major leagues. Counsell has done a good job of keeping his team afloat without his best starting pitcher. With Justin Steele's Cubs season cut short, their outlook was dim. Despite that, Chicago remains at the top of the National League Central by a few games.

Article Continues Below

Imanaga could play a big role in holding off the Cardinals and the rest of the contenders in the Cubs' division. Chicago is still looking for a pitcher as the trade deadline inches closer, but getting their ace back is a big boost. Imanaga and Matthew Boyd are one of the more formidable one-two punches on the mound when they are healthy.

Counsell and the Cubs have a long way to go before they can guarantee themselves a playoff spot. Without Steele available, their rotation still has a lot of questions to answer. However, the team has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, even after sending Fulmer to the minor leagues.

St. Louis fans were not happy to see Imanaga take the mound on Thursday. Unfortunately for them, he will be a big obstacle for any team looking to unseat Chicago at the top of the NL Central.