The Chicago Cubs have not been afraid to shake things up during the 2024 MLB offseason. Chicago acquired Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Eli Morgan on Wednesday. The Cubs are contouring to add to their depth, as a second trade for Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Theiss has come to light.

The Cubs acquired Theiss from Los Angeles for a cash consideration, the team announced on X (formerly Twitter). In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Trey Wingenter has been designated for assignment, the team added. Chicago's 40-man roster stands at 40 players.

Matt Theiss started his MLB career with the Angels in 2019, where he built a sound foundation. In 53 games, he amassed 31 hits and eight home runs on a .211 batting average and a career-high 0.711 OPS. He played in just 11 more Major League games over the next two seasons but experienced a breakout season in 2023.

In 95 appearances, Theiss accumulated a career-best 56 hits and nine home runs on a .214 average and a .659 OPs. He comes off a 2024 season with marks of 32 hits and two home runs, batting .204 with a .622 OPS.

Theiss could be a stout supportive piece for the Cubs. The club had a middling 2024 campaign, finishing with an 83-79 record and third in the National League Central.

Chicago is rumored to be keying in on pitching as their primary focus during the free agency period. Bringing in Eli Morgan bolstered their lineup, but the team also lost longtime pitcher Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks would have loved to stay with the Cubs but understands the direction the team is going.

‘‘Of course, I would have loved to be a Cub my whole life, if it could have happened,’’ Hendricks said after signing with the Angels, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times.

‘‘But you have to produce, and it just didn’t happen for me. They’re in the window right now where they’re really looking to go win with what they have set up. And I’m happy for that.”

Chicago wants to win. Can they keep building their roster and chemistry toward an improved showing in 2025?