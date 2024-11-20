The Chicago Cubs reportedly are acquiring right-handed reliever Eli Morgan in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Cubs are also designating infielder Patrick Wisdom for assignment, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

Eli Morgan has been in the major leagues since 2021, but he had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Guardians, pitching to a 1.93 ERA in 32 games and 42 innings, according to Baseball Reference. Morgan was a starting pitcher for the Guardians in 2021, but did not perform well, as he posted a 5.34 ERA in 18 starts. He moved to a bullpen role in 2022 and performed better over the next two seasons. His 2024 performance was far better than any prior season, and now he figures to be a big weapon for the Cubs out of the bullpen in 2025.

