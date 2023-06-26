Chicago Cubs ace Marcus Stroman said he doesn’t expect to miss a start after exiting Sunday's London Series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals with a blister on his finger.

“I think I should be good,” Stroman said. “I’ve got two more starts before the break, and then I think that break should give me some time to heal and rest for a bit.”

Stroman did not make it out of the fourth inning in a 7-5 Cubs loss that was marred by bad defense early on. Stroman allowed six runs but only three of them were earned as he surrendered a season-high eight hits across 3.1 innings. It was his second-shortest outing of the season behind a 2.2-inning start on May 14 when he allowed six earned runs against the Minnesota Twins.

Despite the lackluster start, Stroman's ERA still sits at an elite 2.47 through 17 starts, good enough for fourth in Major League Baseball. He is one of six pitchers to log at least 100 innings this season.

Stroman has been the center of both trade and contract extension talks with the Cubs in recent weeks. He has expressed his desire to remain in Chicago long-term but some contending teams could be calling for his services as the trade deadline approaches.

It remains to be seen where the Cubs stand in terms of being buyers or sellers, given they are two games under .500 but sit just three games out of first place in the NL Central. How Marcus Stroman pitches in his remaining starts before the All-Star break could play a large factor in what direction the Cubs go the rest of the season.