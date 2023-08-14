The Chicago Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball and a big reason for that is the production of Mike Tauchman, who is enjoying a breakout season. After moving around from team to team for the first handful of years in the big leagues, Tauchman has evidently found a home at Wrigley, hitting a career-best .278 with seven homers and 42 RBIs in 68 contests.

Speaking recently on his success, the center fielder explained how some insightful advice from former Colorado Rockies teammate Charlie Blackmon has helped him in the long run. Via The Athletic:

“Charlie Blackmon (a former teammate with the Colorado Rockies) told me when I was a young player, ‘The hardest thing to do in the big leagues is convince yourself that your game works,’” Mike Tauchman said. “I thought it was a very insightful thing to say. Because it is hard. You get to the big leagues and think you have to do everything at a higher level. And it is a higher level, but it’s just that guys have more A-plus reps of what they do well. The execution is just higher all around.”

Tauchman's most impressive campaign before 2023 came four years ago in 2019 with the New York Yankees, slashing .277 with 13 long balls and 47 RBIs. It wasn't easy for Tauchman to find his footing with the Cubs, either. They signed him to a minor league deal in January and he had to first light it up at Triple-A Iowa before getting called back up to the show.

With fantastic plate discipline and all the confidence in the world right now, it appears Tauchman is finally living up to his potential.