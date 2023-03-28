The Chicago Cubs locked up one of their top players Monday night, signing second baseman Nico Hoerner to a three-year, $35 million extension, according to Jeff Passan.

The deal will keep Hoerner in Chicago through the 2025 season, clearing out his final two arbitration years and one year of free agency. Hoerner is now set to hit the market before his age-29 season.

A first-round pick for the Cubs in 2018, Hoerner made his MLB debut the following September. After the shortened 2020 season and an injury-plagued 2021, Hoerner broke out last season with a .281/.327/.410 slash line, 22 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 60 runs scored. He also was elite defensively at short, collecting 13 Outs Above Average.

Hoerner is expected to be the everyday second baseman for the Cubs in 2023 and beyond following the signing of Dansby Swanson.

The 2023 season will truly be the start of a new era for the Cubs. Only one player (Kyle Hendricks) remains from the 2016 World Series championship team following the departure of Willson Contreras to the division rival St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite back-to-back losing seasons, there is optimism surrounding the Cubs this year, thanks in large part to players like Hoerner and Swanson. Chicago’s lineup boasts plenty of familiar names, but most of them are coming off of down years with hopes of regaining form from earlier in their careers.

Hoerner and Swanson will be joined by 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger and veterans Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer.

Whether the Cubs are playoff contenders in 2023 or beyond, one thing is certain. Nico Hoerner will be sticking around in Chicago for a while.