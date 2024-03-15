Former Chicago Cub Sammy Sosa was one of the biggest superstars to ever don a uniform for Chicago's North Side team. He helped carry the team and the sport of baseball back to prominence following the divisive 1994 player's strike that cost Major League Baseball a huge chunk of its popularity.
When baseball returned, the home run became one of the huge draws that got fans to return to the ball park. The most excitement was caused by a massive home run battle between Sosa and Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998. Both men broke the home run record of 61 that has previously been set by Roger Maris.
The sports-loving nation watched the home run duel with rapt attention, and Sosa finished the season with 66 home runs, second to McGwire's 70. Sosa would have two other seasons in which he hit more than 60 home runs.
However, both Sosa and McGwire were tainted by reported steroid use. Neither player is in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sosa has been estranged from the Cubs since his Major League career ended after the 2007 season.
He is back in Chicago for a collectibles show for the first time in 17 years. He told several Chicago TV stations that he is interested in starting a dialogue with the team that might lead to more normal relations with the organization.
However, when Sammy Sosa was asked about steroid use, he walked out of an interview. “This is not a question I expected from you,” Sosa said prior to abruptly ending the question and answer session.