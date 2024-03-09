The Chicago Cubs are turning some heads in spring training. The Cubs scratched pitcher Jameson Taillon from his 2024 spring training debut, per ESPN. It was a nearly last-minute decision to take Taillon off the mound.
Taillon was scheduled to start for the Cubs in a game Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. It wasn't disclosed why Taillon was missing the start. Thomas Pannone started against the Rockies in place of Taillon, per CBS Sports. The Cubs are leading the game at the time of writing, 5-0.
Taillon is expected to be a major part of the Cubs rotation this season. The 32-year-old veteran finished the 2023 season with a 4.84 ERA with the Cubs, to go with a 8-10 record. He pitched in 30 games for the team, and also picked up a save. Taillon also spent time with the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates before coming to Chicago in 2023.
The Cubs certainly need their pitching to be crisp this year, to make a run at the National League playoffs. The team finished the 2023 season with a 83-79 record. The Windy City franchise finished second in the National League Central division.
Taillon was a highly-touted pitcher when he came up the ranks with the Pirates, as a first-round MLB draft pick in 2010. He has battled some injuries in his career, including having Tommy John surgery in 2014. Taillon's best season in the majors was in 2018 with the Pirates, when the hurler picked up 14 total wins.
The Cubs have a spring training game on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. It will be interesting to see if Taillon gets a chance to pitch again soon.