The Chicago Cubs are currently 44-50 and are sitting eight games out of first place in the NL Central. A theme of the season for the Cubs has been inconsistency, and right fielder Seiya Suzuki will be the first to tell you that he has been one of the culprits.

“I feel like I haven't really played up to my expectations yet,” Suzuki told the Chicago Tribune. “So I can't really say that I've been playing really bad, I've just been really inconsistent.”

In his first season last year, Suzuki showed a lot of promise hitting .262 at the plate and a .981 field percentage in the outfield. However, a lot of Cubs fans were expecting a bit bigger of a jump in 2o23. So far this season, Suzuki is hitting .263 and has .751 OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage) with 13 doubles, eight HRs and 31 RBIs. His fielding hasn't been any big concern as Suzuki has a .986 fielding percentage so far this year.

“I'm going to keep going and try really hard to stay consistent and keep on performing,” Suzuki said.

The good news in terms of Seiya Suzuki's lack of consistency is that he is currently in one of his better stretches of the season. In his last 10 games, Suzuki is hitting .310, and he was especially hot in the Cubs most recent series against the Washington Nationals. Suzuki went 7-14 at the plate and added 3 RBIs over 3 games in the series win over the Nats.

There is still a long ways to go in the MLB regular season, and plenty of time for the Cubs to make-up eight games on the Milwaukee Brewers. If Suzuki and the Cubs can find the consistency they're searching for, it could be an exciting finish to the season.