‘They are going to stay until the last out’: Franmil Reyes gets real on Cubs’ fans after getting DFA’d by Guardians

Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians last week. The Chicago Cubs pounced at the opportunity to add the 27-year old power threat. Reyes is set to join the Cubs and met with the Chicago media on Tuesday. He discussed a number of topics with reporters. However, it was his response about the Cubs’ fanbase that stuck out, via Cubs reporter Jordan Bastian.

“I just heard that from (Christopher) Morel,” Reyes said in response to the Cubs fans showing up whether the team wins or loses. “‘No mater if we are losing 50-0, they are going to stay there until the last out.’ That’s powerful. I appreciate that from them.”

Franmil Reyes has struggled in 2022. However, he blasted 30 home runs a season ago. The Guardians decision to DFA Reyes certainly took many people by surprise, including Reyes.

“Yeah, of course I was a little bit surprised,” Reyes said. “But that is nothing that I can control. I promised them (Guardians) that I was going to give my best and that is what I did.”

Franmil Reyes added that there were no hard feelings between him and the Guardians organization. He even said that Cleveland’s GM Chris Antonetti was “like a father’ to him.

The Cubs are happy to have Reyes on the team. He is still young enough to continue developing and could be a force in this lineup for years to come. For Reyes, this opportunity represents a fresh start. He will look to find his stroke at the plate in Chicago.