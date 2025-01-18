The Chicago Cubs have made some moves this offseason, most notably trading Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees and also acquiring slugger Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros.

With only a few weeks until spring training, will the Cubbies make any more moves? Chairman Tom Ricketts spoke on that topic during a recent interview with The Athletic at Friday's Cubs Convention, leaving the door open to potential additions before Cactus League action begins.

“Every team probably sits down and goes, ‘Oh, if we just keep some dry powder, there will be a guy who overplays his hand and signs late,’” Ricketts said. “We could always do that stuff, too. But you don’t control the timing of when these guys sign. And every offseason is different. Nothing will happen for three weeks. And then one guy will sign. And then three other guys want to sign in the next two days.

“You just have to be flexible through the process, and keep an eye open at the end with some dry powder, in case there is someone that might be value-added that comes at a good price.”

There are still several quality free agents available. Alex Bregman is one, but Chicago recently said they will look internally for their third basemen, potentially closing the door on the Bregman buzz. However, the Cubs are seen as one of the frontrunners for prized reliever Tanner Scott, who is expected to sign this weekend. He had an impressive 1.75 ERA last season with the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins.

Jed Hoyer also spoke on the team's disappointment with Roki Sasaki signing with the LA Dodgers after Chicago went to the absolute limits to convince the Japanese ace to choose the Cubs. However, he was proud of the club's pursuit of Sasaki, who was considered the best FA starter available.

Overall, it's been a respectable offseason for the Cubs. But, adding another bat and/or arm wouldn't be the worst, either.