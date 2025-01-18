When Roki Sasaki announced that he would be making the transition to the MLB after a fruitful stint in the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan, the eyes of many executives grew, as signing Sasaki could give them the opportunity to acquire the services of a potential top of the rotation starter for a cost-controlled price. But then in a move that can serve as a microcosm of society, the rich get richer, as the Los Angeles Dodgers signed the 23-year-old Japanese international after some heated sweepstakes — much to the disappointment of Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

While the Cubs did not make it to the final three of Sasaki's preferred destinations (which were the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays), Hoyer believes that he and his camp did their best in convincing the 23-year-old to take his talents to the North Side of Chicago, which makes Sasaki's decision to sign with the reigning World Series champion that much more heartbreaking.

“Disappointing. We put a lot of time and effort into it. Thousands of man hours in presentations. I could not be more proud of the way we presented. That part went really well. Honored that we made it to the 8 teams he met with. Disappointed we didn't get a rose to get to the final three,” Hoyer said, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

It's not quite clear if the Cubs were ever in the running for Sasaki's services. But it truly is the harsh reality of professional sports that the effort one puts in doesn't necessarily translate to success. And for a Chicago side looking to improve following an 83-win 2024 season, losing out on someone who could help Justin Steele and another Japanese star, Shota Imanaga, front the rotation is, indeed, disheartening.

Cubs continue bid to improve after missing out on the playoffs in 2024

The Cubs have been hanging around in the playoff race over the past two seasons but they simply could not get over the hump. They are looking to do that in 2025, as evidenced by their blockbuster trade for Kyle Tucker earlier this offseason.

They have all the pieces to compete for a playoff spot in 2025 anyway; they have three rock-solid rotation pieces in Steele, Imanaga, and Jameson Taillon, and their depth has been improving. But perhaps adding another impact bat could go a long way towards improving the Cubs' playoff odds for the upcoming season.