Paul Skenes heads to the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates as they face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Pirates prediction and pick.

Cubs-Pirates Projected Starters

Kyle Hendricks vs. Paul Skenes

Kyle Hendricks (3-10) with a 6.33 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP

Last Start: Hendricks went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up seven hits and two walks. He would surrender three runs as he took the no-decision against the Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: Hendricks is 2-5 in 12 games on the road this year. He has a 7.16 ERA and a .295 opponent batting average.

Paul Skenes (8-2) with a 2.16 ERA and a .94 WHIP

Last Start: Skenes went six innings, giving up just two hits and a walk. He struck out nine and did not give up a run in a win over the Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Skenes is 5-1 in ten starts at home, with a 2.52 ERA and a .218 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds

MLB Odds: Cubs-Pirates Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +142

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Pirates

Time: 12:35 PM ET/ 9:35 AM PT

TV: MARQ/SNP

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 15th in runs scored this year, while sitting 20th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Ian Happ led the way this year. He is hitting .237 on the year with a .342 on-base percentage. Happ has 23 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 11 bases and scored 74 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .274 on the year with a .346 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 18 home runs and 61 RBIs while scoring 60 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .272 this year with a .332 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 54 RBIs, and has scored 52 times.

Miguel Amaya has been great in the last week. He is hitting .500 in the last week with a .529 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, seven RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Pete Crow-Armstrong has also been great as of late. He is hitting .300 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Seiya Suzuki. He is hitting .348 this week with a .444 on-base percentage. He has a double, a triple, two home runs, and four RBIs while scoring five times.

Current Cubs have 26 career at-bats against Paul Skenes. they have just three hits. Nico Hoerner is one-for-one with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki is 1-3 while Mike Tauchman is one for six with a double, but four strikeouts.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are 23rd in the majors in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. Bryan Reynolds leads the way. He is hitting .280 this year with a .343 on-base percentage. He has 20 home runs and 72 RBIs. Further, he has scored 57 times this year. Oneil Cruz has also been solid this year. He has a .265 batting average and a .323 on-base percentage on the year. Cruz has 18 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 58 runs scored. Rowdy Tellez rounds out the top bats on the year. He is hitting .248 this year with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 35 runs scored.

Bryan De La Cruz has been great in the last week. He is hitting .286 this week with seven RBIs and four runs scored. Jared Triolo has not been great at hitting in the last week but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .150 but has a home run and five RBIs. Rounding out the best bats is Joey Bart. In the last week, he is hitting .227, with three RBIs and five runs scored.

Current members of the Pirates have 143 career at-bats against Kyle Hendricks. They have hit .259 against him. Bryan Reynolds has the most experience. He is 7-36 with a double, two triples, and a home run. He also has two RBIs. Connor Joe has been great against Hendricks. He is 8-15 with a double and an RBI. Meanwhile, Yasmani Grandal is just 5-25 but has five RBIs against Hendricks.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Kyle Hendricks has struggled on the road. He has given up three or more runs in each of the last three starts on the road. He has also faced the Pirates twice this year. On the road, he gave up just one run in five innings, but, in his next start, he gave up eight runs at home to the Pirates. Skenes has faced the Cubs twice as well. The first game was his first start, giving up three runs in four innings, but the next time out, he went six innings, not giving up a hit and striking out 11. While the Cubs have had some solid offense in the last week, Paul Skenes will slow that down. Take the Pirates in this one.

Final Cubs-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Pirates ML (-168)