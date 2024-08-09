ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The two teams might be sliding down the standings in their respective leagues, but that doesn't diminish the importance of the Crosstown series. The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox will go to battle for their fellow North and Southsiders, and the fans will duke it out to see who has the better team in the Windy City. The Cubs won both games at Wrigley Field when these teams played a two-game set in June. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-White Sox prediction and pick.

Cubs-White Sox Projected Starters

Jameson Taillon vs. Garrett Crochet

Jameson Taillon (7-6) with a 3.25 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Cardinals, 6 IP, 4 SO, 6 H, 0 BB, 1 ER, 1 HR

2024 Road Splits: (2-3) with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Garrett Crochet (6-8) with a 3.19 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Twins, 4 IP, 2 SO, 1 H, 4 BB, 1 ER, 1 HR

2024 Home Splits: (4-5) with a 2.60 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

MLB Odds: Cubs-White Sox Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: -102

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Cubs vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Marquee, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

We can take the easy way out and say the Cubs will win because they're playing the White Sox. However, the White Sox snapped their 21-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night! They returned to losing again on Wednesday by dropping the final game of their road trip 3-2. The White Sox's problem during their losing streak has been their lack of offense, as they are hitting .202 with a .250 on-base percentage over their last ten games. With numbers like that, it's a miracle they are averaging 3.3 runs/nine over that span.

The Cubs went through a rough offensive patch, contributing to them falling out of the playoff race. They've corrected that problem over their past ten games, batting .249 with a .303 on-base percentage and 5.6 runs/nine. They've scored 5+ runs in six of their last eight games, and it's no surprise they've won the same amount. The Cubs have an above-average pitching staff, so they need to contribute enough offensively to supplement their work. It's a difficult matchup for them in this game, but Garrett Crochet has lost his last five starts.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's been a tough year for Crochet, as he's had some stellar outings but hasn't been able to generate many wins due to the talent around him. Crochet allowed 3+ earned runs just twice in his last ten starts but hasn't pitched in a win since June 13th. It makes it even harder to get a victory for Crochet now that the White Sox aren't allowing him to pitch deep into games as he recovers from 2022's Tommy John Surgery. Crochet will put the White Sox in a position to win, but the question is whether they can hold on once he leaves the game.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Crochet isn't a scary pitcher when he can't pitch longer than four innings or throw above 80 pitches. The White Sox haven't won in Crochet's last eight starts because they have to trust their bullpen, which has an alarming 11.35 ERA over their past three games. The Cubs offense is rolling and you shouldn't expect that to stop in this matchup.

Final Cubs-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+115)