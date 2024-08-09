After a thrilling come-from-behind 95-91 victory for Team USA against Serbia, things are still chippy off the court with the focus on one player in particular. Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic helped lead Serbia in the loss to Team USA in the Men's Basketball semifinals of the Paris Olympics. In 31 minutes of action, Bogdanovic had 20 points on 8-18 shooting, leading Serbia in scoring.

However, in the first half, Bogdanovic was feeling himself. After draining a three, the sharpshooter turned to the sideline and stared down Carmelo Anthony, an American legend in attendance for the Paris Games. Not only did he do that, but Bogdanovic even stole the former New York Knicks star's “three to the dome” celebration as Serbia's lead kept ballooning – drawing the ire of Team USA fans and players.

But after Bogdanovic and Serbia blew a double-digit lead, Team USA and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker called out Bogdanovic.

While it's doubtful that Bogdanovic was disrespecting Anthony, Booker is still keeping it real. Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest Olympic players in Team USA's history. So, in Devin Booker's eyes, if you swing at the true king on the sidelines, you better be ready to back it up.

Will Devin Booker and Team USA go for gold in the 2024 Olympics?

After coming back and defeating Serbia, Team USA has the chance to win its fifth straight gold medal. Now comes another challenge: Host nation France, fresh off a win over Germany with a raucous home crowd at its back. It's a rematch of the Tokyo final, with everything on the line and some of the biggest stars in the sport.

While Serbia was Team USA's biggest test during the 2024 Olympics, facing France was on an entirely different level. This will be the fourth straight Games at which the U.S. and France have played, the most recent matchup being the gold medal game in Tokyo. Team USA is 6-1 in seven meetings, with France's one win coming in the opener of group play back in 2020.

On paper, the U.S. boasts significantly better scorers and passers than France. The French team has struggled to shoot the basketball throughout the Olympics and lacks natural playmakers for a more dynamic roster. Team USA has a steady supply of those two things and could give the Americans an edge in the gold medal finale.

However, France is a better group defensively, so Team USA will have to be physical down low against Victor Wembanyama and force Les Bleus into more perimeter shots with effective closeouts. The formula is there for the Americans to win gold, as long as it doesn't follow the pattern of the Serbia semifinal.