Following the dismissal of manager Pedro Grifol, as well as multiple coaches, the Chicago White Sox have chosen former Cleveland Guardians player Grady Sizemore as the club's interim manager.

Sizemore, who played for the then-Indians from 2004 to 2011 and then with the Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Tampa Bay Rays during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, began his coaching career this season when he joined Grifol's staff as a baserunning coach, his first coaching job.

Previously, Sizemore had been an intern for the Arizona Diamondbacks after approaching Josh Barfield, his former Indians teammate and then a member of Arizona's front office, about joining the organization. Barfield left Arizona to become the White Sox's assistant general manager before the 2024 season.

In 1,101 career games, nearly 900 of which with Cleveland, Sizemore earned .269 AVG / .357 OBP / .473 SLG / .830 OPS batting splits, as well as 139 home runs and 458 RBIs. His career was upended by injuries, which limited him to just 104 combined games in 2010 and 2011, in addition to causing him to miss the entirety of the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

In the same press release the team announced Sizemore as the interim manager, the White Sox also revealed the club had replaced three coaches. With the dismissal of bench coach Charlie Montoyo, third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, and assistant hitting coach Mike Tosar, the White Sox named Doug Sisson, Justin Jirschele, and Mike Gellinger as bench coach, third base coach, and assistant hitting coach, respectively.

The White Sox are currently in dead-last with a 28-89 record, by far the worst in MLB this season. Before a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics on on Tuesday, Chicago had lost 21 consecutive games, which tied the record for the longest losing streak in American League history.

If the White Sox continue on the pace they are at, the team will finish with just 39 wins, which would be the fewest since the 1935 Boston Braves and the third-fewest number of wins since 1901.