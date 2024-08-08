ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nestor Cortes takes the mound for the New York Yankees as they host the Los Angeles Angels. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction and pick.

Angels-Yankees Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Nestor Cortes

Tyler Anderson (8-10) with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Anderson went five innings in his previous start, giving up eight hits, two walks, and a home run. He gave up three runs and took the loss to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Anderson is 5-2 in nine road starts this year. He has a 1.84 ERA and a .172 opponent batting average on the road.

Nestor Cortes (5-9) with a 4.16 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Cortes went 5.1 innings last time out, giving up three hits, two walks, and a home run. Three runs were scored, but he took the win over the Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Cortes is 4-4 in 11 home starts this year. He has a 2.48 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +215

New York Yankees: -260

Moneyline: -1.5 (-128)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How to Watch the Angels vs. Yankees Game

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: BSW/Yes

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Angels are 26th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 22nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Taylor Ward has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 this year with a .309 on-base percentage. Ward has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs this year. Further, he has scored 49 times. Zach Neto has also been solid on the year. He is hitting .256 this year with 14 home runs and 51 RBIS. Neto has stolen 20 bases and scored 49 times. Logan O'Hoppe rounds out the top bats for the year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. O'Hoppe has 16 home runs with 46 RBIS while scoring 48 times on the season.

Zach Neto has been the most productive as of late. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a triple, a home run, and four RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Logan O'Hoppe has also been solid. He is hitting .263 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He has also scored twice. The other solid bat has been Mickey Moniak. He is hitting .444 in the last week with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored.

The Angels have 33 career at-bats against Nestor Cortes. They have hit just .152 off him. Kevin Pillar has been the best, going two for three with a home run and two RBIs. Logan O'Hoppe also has an RBI, going one for four. Brandon Drury has the other RBI but is just one for nine against Cortes.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are first in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting 11th in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .322 on the year with a .456 on-base percentage. Judge has 41 home runs this year, helping to his 103 RBIs. Further, he has scored 87 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .310 on the eye with a .437 on-base percentage. He has 28 home runs and 78 RBIs this year, scoring 93 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .261 on the year with a .309 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 44 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 74 times this season.

In the last week, DJ LeMahieu has been great. He is hitting .375 in the last week with a home run and eight RBIs. Anthony Volpe has also been solid. He is hitting .412 in the last week with two home runs and five RBIs. aaron Judge continues to slug well. He is hitting .385 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs.

Current Yankees have 66 career at-bats against Tyler Anderson. They have hit just .197 but have a .338 on-base percentage. Alex Verdugo has been solid going three for seven with a home run and RBI. Juan Soto has the most experience, but he is just three for 17. Still, he has five walks against Anderson.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

While Nestor Cortes has struggled some this year, he has been solid at home. Still, Tyler Anderson has been great on the road. He has given up just five home runs on the road this year, in nine games. This game should be closer than other games in the series. Take the Angels plus the runs.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (+106)