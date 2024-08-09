The Detroit Lions have a decision to make at backup QB. Second-year QB Hendon Hooker is battling veteran Nate Sudfeld for the backup job behind Jared Goff. We got our first extended look at this competition last night when the Lions played the Giants in their first preseason game of the season. Hendon Hooker seemed to jump out into the lead in the battle, but there's a catch.

Hooker had to wait until the second half to play, but he quickly made a positive impression. He revived a lifeless Lions offense and got the ball moving down the field. Hooker went 5-of-9 for 36 yards passing and added four rushes for 34 yards as well. He plowed over a pair of defenders on one of those runs.

Unfortunately, Hooker's night ended early after he left the game with a concussion.

“Yeah, he got a concussion, so he's obviously in the protocol and he'll be evaluated,” coach Dan Campbell said following the game, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “I don't know how long it's going to be. I know he got his bell rung, so that's what that was. Obviously, we would have loved to have gotten more time with him, but that's one of those things that happens. One of his runs there he must have gotten it.”

It is possible he injured himself on the above scrambling play.

This puts the Lions in a tough position, but Hooker looks good enough to win the job in a preseason battle. However, we don't know when he will return from injury.

Perhaps the Lions will recognize that Hooker does have the potential to be QB2, but will also look to add an insurance policy to the QB room if Hooker is expected to miss extended time.

Recapping yesterday's Lions vs. Giants preseason game

The Detroit Lions lost to the New York Giants 14-3 in last night's preseason game.

The game was decided in the first half, with no points scored in the second half. Detroit had control of the game in the first quarter, scoring a field goal and playing stout defense. They even forced a turnover. However, the offense was not functioning with Nate Sudfeld under center.

New York scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, both of which were touchdowns by RB Eric Gray. His most impressive play was a 48-yard scamper that ended up being the deciding score in the contest.

The Lions played several rookies including Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Sione Vaki, and Giovanni Manu.

Arnold and Rakestraw Jr. look good at cornerback next to Amik Robertson in the first quarter. Vaki made some nice plays at running back, including a pair of nice runs that gave the offense some life. Manu filled in for the injured Connor Galvin and appeared to play well.

We can't wait to see the Lions in their next preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.