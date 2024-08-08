The Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that manager Pedro Grifol has been dismissed with the team sitting at 28-89 overall and on track for a historically bad season. Senior vice president and general manager Chris Getz spoke on the decision.

“As we all recognize, our team's performance this season has been disappointing on many levels,” Chris Getz said in the White Sox's announcement. “Despite the on-field struggles and lack of success, we appreciate the effort and professionalism Pedro and the staff brought to the ballpark every day. These two seasons have been very challenging. Unfortunately, the results were not there, and a change is necessary as we look to our future and the development of a new energy around the team.”

In the announcement, the White Sox said that the search for a new manager will begin immediately, and a replacement is expected to be announced after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Bench coach Charlie Montoyo was also dismissed, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Grady Sizemore is the interim manager for now, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Chicago will be getting a head start on its manager search in comparison to other teams who might have an opening by the end of the season. It will be interesting to follow reports when it comes to who the White Sox are interested in.

White Sox's outlook for upcoming offseason

Obviously, there is not much significance when it comes to the remaining games in 2024 for the White Sox, they will try to win as many games as possible to try to limit how ugly the record looks, but it will be ugly no matter what. Really, the priority will be getting the manager position settled, and then because of the decisions with some players at the MLB Trade Deadline, Getz will have to decide what to do with the roster this offseason.

The White Sox are undoubtedly in a full rebuild. That led many to believe that players like Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. would be moved at the deadline. Ultimately, Garrett Crochet made it known that he would not pitch in the playoffs without a long-term extension if he was traded to a contender. That complicated his market, and he stayed at the deadline. Luis Robert Jr. has dealt with some injuries, but he is one of the most talented outfielders in baseball, and he was not moved.

Both Crochet and Robert are under team control for multiple years after this one, and their trade markets likely will not change much this offseason. It will be interesting to see if Getz moves either player this winter after hiring a new manager.