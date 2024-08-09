It seemed like a guarantee that Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet would be dealt at this season's trade deadline. However, when Crochet said that he would not pitch in the postseason unless he was able to sign an extension with whichever team traded for him, his value tanked and the White Sox were unable to find a suitable deal.

The specific circumstances surrounding Crochet's trade deadline, and what his future is with the White Sox, are becoming more clear, according to new information from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The price on Garrett Crochet didn’t drop following his understandable stance, first revealed in The Post, that he wouldn’t pitch in October without an extension,” Heyman wrote. “Reality check: While he’s terrific and has two years of team control, the innings were an issue either way.”

“Crochet should go in the offseason, when there’s a clean slate for the pitcher who’s already up 1,000 percent in innings (12 ²/₃ to 118 ¹/₃),” Heyman continued.

Heyman confirms here that once Crochet made his demand for an extension public, there was no chance that the White Sox would be able to find a suitable trade. Like Heyman mentions, Crochet's inning count was a significant issue, and there was just too much uncertainty to give up any sort of prospect capitol for a player with durability concerns who may not even be willing to pitch in the postseason.

It also is not a surprise that the White Sox, who are in the midsts of a historically bad season and just fired their manager, are still planning on finding a trade for Crochet in the offseason.

What's next for Garrett Crochet?

Based on Heyman's report, it looks like it is inevitable that the White Sox will move on from Crochet this offseason. Despite the White Sox struggling this season, Crochet has still dominated on the mound. Through 23 starts and 118 1/3 innings, Crochet has a 3.19 ERA and an MLB-best 12.3 SO/9 and American League-best 2.64 FIP.

While a pitcher of Crochet's age and ability would normally command multiple top prospects or young Major League talent, the concerns surrounding his elbow and his attitude about winning are real after his extension demand. The White Sox may not be able to get as much value as they one hoped for their ace.

Regardless of what the trade is, a deal will likely get done. The Garrett Crochet era in Chicago is almost over.