Published November 29, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 4 min read

Black Friday may be done, but now we have Cyber Monday sales for video games. If you weren’t able to buy games back then, now is your chance to.

Nintendo Cyber Deals

This sale lasts until December 4, 2022, at 11:59 PST. Players can save up to 50% off on their purchases. If you want to partake in the deals, you better make sure to visit the Nintendo Store before that date. Below are just some of the deals you can grab.

For a full list of Nintendo video games on sale, you can head on over here.

Xbox Cyber Monday Sale

Continuing from last week’s Black Friday Sale, Xbox gamers can save up to 67% on their Cyber Monday Sale. Not only that, but you can also save $50 when buying an Xbox Series S from a participating retailer, and $60 if you buy from the Microsoft store itself. If you are interested, you can check out the links below, including the Xbox Series S sale.

Of course, these are not the only deals available to players. If you want to see what other games are on sale, you can head on over here.

Ubisoft Store Cyber Monday Sale

Ubisoft’s Cyber Monday Sale is just a continuation of their ongoing Black Friday Sale. This sale ends on November 30, 2022, so make sure to grab a game or two before then. If you’re wondering what to get, then check out our suggestions below.

As always, there are plenty more games on sale for you to check out. You can check the deals out here.

Humble Bundle Cyber Monday Sale

The Humble Bundle Cyber Monday Sale ends on December 2, 2022, and is a continuation of their Black Friday Sale. If you want to buy discounted games, while also supporting various charities, then this is the place for you. Below are just some of the games you can get for yourself from their store.

Of course, there are even more games to check out in this sale. If you want to see what else is on sale, then you can head on over here.

GOG Cyber Monday Sale

Much like Ubisoft, GOG’s Cyber Monday Sale is just a continuation of their Black Friday Sale. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the sales are any less bad. In fact, they’re pretty good. If you want to know the games we recommend, then just look below.

There are more games for you to check out on their website. You can check them out for yourself here.

Steam Autumn Sale

The Steam Autumn Sale is one that’s ending pretty soon, with only 15 hours left as of the writing of this article. As such, you better buy your discounted games soon. If you’re not sure what to get, then look no further than our recommendations below.

As with the other websites, you can also find other deals for yourself. Just head on over to their storefront to start browsing. Remember, this sale ends on November 29. 2022, at 10:00 AM PST, so you better act quickly.

That is all of the video game sites currently holding sales this Cyber Monday. There are more deals out there, of course, but these are the ones we highly recommend. For more gaming news from us, click here.