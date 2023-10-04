The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion has a handful of ways it could end, each spelling different fates for the main players of the story – including V. Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty ending guide to see how to get each ending and help you decide which you think is the best one.

Warning: major spoilers ahead.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Endings

There are no happy endings in Night City.

In total, there are four endings to Phantom Liberty, each named after a minor arcana in the Tarot: King of Cups, King of Pentacles, King of Swords, and King of Wands.

Two of these endings, King of Swords and King of Pentacles, open up a new ending for V and the base game, The Tower.

For Phantom Liberty, the ending you get will depend on major choices made during the main quest. The first branch occurs in Firestarter. Depending on your choice in Firestarter, the next branching moment occurs in either The Killing Moon or Somewhat Damaged. Every time these major choices are presented, there will be a clear indicator of the intent and consequence each choice will have, at least for that instant.

Should You Help Songbird or Reed in Firestarter?

In Firestarter, when reunited with Songbird inside Kurt Hansen's basement laboratory, you will be presented with a choice to either “Help Songbird escape” or “Help Reed capture Songbird.”

Helping Songbird opens the quest line for the King of Wands and King of Swords endings.

Helping Reed capture Songbird puts you in the quest line for King of Pentacles and King of Cups, but will result in Alex dying and a boss fight with Kurt Hansen as a follow-up.

King of Wands – Take Songbird to the stars

To get the King of Wands ending, you must Help Songbird in Firestarter and refuse to give Songbird to Reed every time you are given the choice to during The Killing Moon. This will not unlock The Tower ending for the base game.

In this ending, V helps Songbird escape the stadium in Firestarter. After some time passes, Songbird will contact V again for the next step in her plan: getting herself on a spaceflight to Luna.

An espionage quest and some gunfight later, V will have the choice to call Reed. Regardless of your choice, he will confront V and Songbird. All choices made during this encounter will result in Reed burying lead into V's head. Eventually, you will have the option to Draw Weapon, but if you did not call Reed earlier in the quest, it will be available in the beginning.

Shoot Reed (be quick!) and enjoy the show as So Mi sails for the moon.

In this ending, Reed and Kurt Hansen meet their maker, Alex is alive, and Songbird gets another chance to save herself courtesy of her mysterious benefactor. The Tower does not unlock as Solomon Reed is dead and the NUSA (specifically Myers) is certainly not happy with everything that transpired.

King of Swords – Take Songbird home

Similar to King of Wands, Helping Songbird in Firestarter is necessary for this ending. This will unlock the Tower ending for the main game.

Everything will play out identically, except for the fact that V will need to call Reed prior to their confrontation in the spaceport platform. During the call, Reed will ask what V wants in return. V can declare that they do not wish for anything in exchange, but the consequences of choices made after calling Reed are largely negligible.

Once they meet face-to-face, V turns over Songbird to Reed.

Kurt Hansen is the only major casualty in King of Swords; both Reed and Alex are alive and Songbird is in FIA custody. The Tower ending unlocks, regardless of whether V told Reed that they do not want anything from the FIA.

King of Pentacles – Refuse Songbird's request

To get the King of Pentacles ending, start by helping Reed capture Songbird during Firestarter and refuse to kill Songbird when she asks V in Somewhat Damaged. This will unlock the Tower ending for the main game.

Helping Reed capture Songbird in Firestarter will start an extended fight, so make sure you have some time on your hands. Following the quests from Reed, you will eventually come face-to-face with Songbird in Somewhat Damaged.

She will ask V to kill her multiple times during the conversation, and V must refuse her every time.

Reed arrives, and after a short drive with a less-than-alive but more-than-dead Songbird in the backseat, you take her out of Night City and turn her over to the FIA. Rosalind Myers treats it as mission accomplished, meaning the Tower ending for the main game is unlocked for V.

Reed is alive, Alex dies, and Songbird is in FIA hands after this ending.

King of Cups – Fulfill Songbird's request

The fourth and final ending is King of Cups, achieved by helping Reed capture Songbird and granting her the death she wishes for in Somewhat Damaged. This will not unlock the Tower ending for the base game.

The same drive with Reed happens, but now with a definitely dead Songbird in the back. Myers is unhappy with the loss of her operative, meaning no NUSA-backed treatment for V.

In this ending, only Reed lives, with both Songbird and Alex dying.

Which is the Best Phantom Liberty ending?

The best Phantom Liberty ending is completely up to the player. Some may seem lackluster compared to others, but the kind of freedom and liberty you grant, and to who, is solely up to you.