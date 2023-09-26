A new Secretlab gaming chair SKINS themed after the popular animated series Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners has arrived, featuring designs inspired by Lucy and Rebecca.

The gaming chair skin comes out just in time as the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty also came out this week.

However, players who'd like to have an Idris Elba-themed gaming chair might need to wait for a little bit more, as this new Cyberpunk 2077-themed gaming chair accessory is all about the animated series, not the video game. If you're looking for the grittier, darker version of Cyberpunk 2077, you might want to take on the original Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab gaming chairs instead if that's what you prefer.

In any case, this new product unlocks two skins for the Secretlab TITAN Evo, allowing players to customize the aforementioned gaming chair with the new skins featuring Lucy and Rebecca for a softer, girlier touch of the Cyberpunk 2077 treatment. The skins are precision-mapped for the TITAN Evo, making sure that fans can easily swap skins anytime to add a futuristic edge to the comfortable gaming chair model.

There are two skins, as mentioned, with Secretlab's official description reads as follows:

Share a braindance of the moon with the Secretlab SKINS Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy Edition, a set-up reminiscent of Lucy’s black netrunner unitard and white jacket, with details of the Earth, moon, and moon shuttle meticulously stitched to the back.

Or, if you fancy something a lil’ more quirky, sink into the Secretlab SKINS Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Rebecca Edition. Woven in soft, pastel green and sporting Rebecca’s bright pink tattoos and dual-wield weapons, it’s the pure embodiment of the havoc the character leaves in her wake.

