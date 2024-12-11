When comparisons arise between Juan Soto and Ted Williams, dismissing them as hyperbolic is easy. But for those who have closely watched Soto’s evolution into one of the most feared hitters in baseball, such parallels are hard to ignore. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, a self-proclaimed student of baseball history, recently weighed in on the debate, offering both reverence for Williams and immense praise for Soto.

“I mean, Ted Williams?” Lovullo said. “My dad taught me everything about Ted Williams. That’s a tough one for me. He’s probably the greatest hitter of all time.”

While Lovullo hesitated to outright declare Soto the modern-day Ted Williams, he didn’t shy away from detailing what sets the 26-year-old apart. Reflecting on his first encounter with Soto, Lovullo recalled being in awe of the then-20-year-old phenom.

“The first time I saw him, he was 20 years old,” Lovullo said. “I could not believe he was 20 years old. He carried himself like he was 30, like he had been around the league for a long time.”

Is Juan Soto the best hitter in baseball?

Lovullo’s observations go beyond mere presence and poise. Soto’s offensive production speaks for itself: a .421 on-base percentage in 2024 to accompany his 41 home runs and 132 RBIs. His ability to control the strike zone and deliver in key moments makes him a rare talent.

“I think Soto is on a different level than the rest of the league at times,” Lovullo continued. “I mean, 41 home runs, the OPS, the numbers that he has, are not lucky. It’s because he has an incredible ability to impact the baseball, and he understands what each at-bat is asking for.”

The distinction Lovullo draws—understanding what each at-bat requires—captures Soto’s cerebral approach. Like Williams, who was renowned for his meticulous preparation and unmatched plate discipline, Soto’s ability to adapt and execute in critical moments separates him from his peers.

Metrics back up the comparisons. Through their age-25 seasons, Soto and Williams stand alone in on-base brilliance, with walk rates of 18.8% and 18.9%, respectively. Baseball Reference’s OBP+ metric, which adjusts for era, ranks Soto second only to Williams among players in their age group.

Lovullo’s admiration reflects the challenges Soto presents for opposing managers. Whether it’s the patience to draw a walk or the explosiveness to drive a ball out of the park, Soto remains a constant threat. For now, the Soto-Williams debate will continue, but one thing is certain: Juan Soto is a generational talent, and as Lovullo aptly put it, “on a different level.”