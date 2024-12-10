Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is scheduled to make $28.8 million on a one-year arbitration deal next season, making him one of the planet's most well-paid people in comparison to the majority of its population. However, Juan Soto's new 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets still makes Guerrero's salary look like peanuts.

Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins, though, won't let Soto's record-breaking deal influence their negotiations with Guerrero, via MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our pursuit of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and we are very hopeful to extend him,” Atkins said at the MLB Winter Meetings on MLB after saying that they need to “stay disciplined.”

Guerrero will hit unrestricted free agency after the 2025 season if Toronto doesn't extend him before then. However, the 25-year-old will likely test the market after seeing his peer's payday.

Soto is only a few months older than him, and he is similarly productive at the plate. Guerrero sports a career slash-line of .288/.363/.500 with 160 homers and 507 RBI across six seasons, while Soto's slashing .285/.421/.532 with 201 long balls and 592 RBI across seven seasons.

Furthermore, Toronto may be headed for a rebuild soon, as it finsihed last in the AL East with a 74-88 record last season and sports little premium talent other than Guerrero and shortstop Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays haven't won a playoff game during their tenures, so both players may be inclined to leave to superior teams.

Clock is ticking on Blue Jays' reinforcement efforts

The only play left for Toronto is to acquire as much talent as possible this offseason in order to volt itself up the AL totem pole. If it finally makes a deep playoff run in 2025, Guerrero would be much more likely to consider staying.

Luckily for their fans, the Blue Jays aren't resting on their laurels. They're pursuing two-time All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried, who's expected to sign with either them, the Boston Red Sox, or New York Yankees by Thursday, via The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Toronto also wants to add lineup depth, as its interested in shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, via CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson. Atkins also admitted that the club wants to reunite with outfielder Teoscar Hernanded, via The Toronto Star's Gregor Chisholm.

In a perfect world, the Blue Jays would land all three of those players, but it'll be tough to compete at all next season if they strike out on all three.