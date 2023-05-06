Da Brat is expecting her first child with her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart. In their reality series that chronicles the couple’s life, they opened up about how hard it was to find a viable sperm donor.

“Definitely not a lot of African-American options,” Da Brat said in a clip from her WE reality show, Brat Loves Judy.

The couple used Judy’s eggs and noted that they had to narrow down their option to find a donor who was negative for “four different things that I’m a carrier of.” According to Dupart, “That actually reduced our candidates by, like, 90%.”

In the end, the couple ended up having 300 options. However, out of the 300, only one was Black. “And that [man] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” Da Brat told The Root. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.’”

The women eventually chose a white donor. “Because we didn’t have a lot to choose from, he definitely wasn’t Black,” the rapper said.

Although the couple is happy with their decision. “But I think we did a great job with picking. He’s handsome, he’s tall and I think he’s going to look beautiful with my wife’s egg.”

The couple used social media to bring awareness to the situation during an Instagram Live. They opened up about their IVF journey and awarded someone $10,000 towards their own treatment.

“We wanted to encourage people who believe in these myths that you’re too old [to conceive],” Dupart says. “A lot of this stuff we didn’t know until we got into the process. We didn’t know that the egg quality diminishes at a certain age. We learned so much and just wanted to bring it to the forefront so more women could be educated and not discouraged.”

Take a look at a preview below: