Serena Williams stole the Met Gala as she proudly showed off her baby bump. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is expecting baby number two with husband Alexis Ohanian. The couple made the announcement on Instagram Monday (May 1).

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” Williams captioned a the photo of she, Ohanian, and their unborn child.

During an interview with LaLa Anthony on the Met Gala red carpet, the couple confirmed the news per Cosmopolitan.

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia the same year.

Williams wore a black dress with a white chiffon skirt that turned into a long train. She accessorized with layers of white pearl necklaces and a pearl headband.

This news follows the Olympian announcing that she will retire from playing professional tennis last year in order to focus on other endeavors including growing her family.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,

she said in an interview with Vogue last year. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”

She added, “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family.”