Daisuke Nagase, along with Kou Ichijo, is the Strength Social Link in Persona 4 Golden as the Fellow Athletes. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Daisuke Nagase Social Link

Daisuke’s Social Link is shared with Kou Ichijo’s, and both are collectively listed as “Fellow Athletes.”

The Daisuke Social Link can be initiated starting April 19th by choosing the Soccer Team. The effects of choosing either club has no other effects apart from the Strength Arcana. This operates similarly to the Sun Social Link. That being said, Kou’s S.Link has more interactions due to the availability of the Night Outings, and some of Daisuke’s interactions lack dialogue options, too.

Upon maxing Daisuke’s S. Link, Kou gives the protagonist a Spike Brush and unlocks the fusion of Zaou-Gongen.

Daisuke Nagase Availability

Daisuke is available on the Days of Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Daisuke Nagase Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Strength Arcana.

Rank 1

P.E teacher: “Here, why don’t you say something to the team?” Hi… 0 Nice to meet you. 0 I’m your new captain. 0

Kou: “You played much soccer before?” Plenty. 0 A little. 0 Not even once. 0



Rank 2

Soccer player: “Hey. Tear down the goals and clean up before you leave, alright?” Got it. 0 (raises Understanding) Why should I? 0

“Still, it went pretty fast with three people.” Thanks for the help. +3 I didn’t ask you to do it. 0



Rank 3

No dialogue options.

Rank 4

“Whatever… Girls are a pain in the ass, right?” Right on. +3 That’s not true. 0 Quit showing off. 0



Rank 5

> Kou is also beaming like it’s all thanks to him… Thanks, guys… +3 I’m just getting warmed up. +3



Rank 6

Kou: “I have to do some family stuff today, though. Would next time be okay?” Anything for you guys. +3 (requires Rank 4 Understanding) No problem. +2 Long as it’s not a hassle… 0



Rank 7

“I have to do the class record today, so don’t wait up for me.” If you say so. 0 It’s okay, I’ll wait. 0

Kou: “Tell you what, we’ll talk over mapo rice. My treat!” Sounds good. +3 You treated last time. 0

Kou: “You think it could be related…?” Could be… +3 Maybe not… 0 What are we talking about? 0

Kou: “What do you think?” We’ve got a problem. +3 It’s Daisuke’s problem. 0

> Kou is looking at you expectantly… Count me in. +3 Count me out. 0



Rank 8

> Their quarrel starts to escalate… Stop them +3 Stay quiet and watch 0 Provoke them 0

“You got that!? It’s MY life! You guys have nothing to do with it!” Yes we do! 0 …… 0

Kou: “You can be pretty sincere when you want to, Daisuke.” That’s his charm. +3 You think? 0



Rank 9

“I wonder if she’s as stuck in the past as I am…” Could be. +3 I don’t know. +3 Doubt it. 0



Rank MAX